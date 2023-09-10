Sundays are solely dedicated to pampering ourselves. Most of us have certain Sunday-specific rituals that we perform every week. It could be indulging in a plate of chole bhature or perhaps treating our sweet tooth with some decadent desserts. Of course, there are plenty of mouth-watering desserts to choose from, but the one that we never get tired of eating is cheesecake. Be it chocolate, Biscoff, mango, or blueberry, they all taste incredibly divine, don't they? Since it's Sunday again, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to introduce you to a lip-smacking cheesecake recipe that will make for the ultimate weekend treat. Blueberry cheesecake lovers, raise your hands, as we have a no-bake version for you to try and indulge in.

Can You Substitute Cream Cheese For Any Other Cheese?

Yes, of course! You can easily substitute cream cheese with other ingredients, such as homemade hung curd. It'll taste just as good, and there won't be any compromise on flavour. It also makes for an economical option, as cream cheese is generally expensive.

Can You Make No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake In Advance?

If you wish to make this cheesecake in advance, you certainly can. To ensure that it remains fresh, you must cover it properly with cling wrap and store it in the refrigerator. We don't want the moisture to dry out, so covering it is really important. You can make it 1-2 days in advance, but if it's more than that, consider making a fresh one for the best taste.

How To Make No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake | No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe

To begin with, line an 8-inch springform pan with butter paper. Crush the digestive biscuits in a bowl and add melted butter and sugar. Mix well and press this mixture evenly onto the bottom of the pan. Refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes. Now, add the cream cheese to a bowl and whisk it until it becomes smooth. Once done, add sugar and vanilla, and whisk again. In a separate bowl, whisk the heavy cream until frothy and then gently fold it into the cream cheese mixture.

Mix well and spread evenly over the chilled biscuit base. To prepare the blueberry topping, add fresh blueberries along with lemon juice, cornflour, sugar, and water to a pan set on a low flame. Allow it to simmer for a few minutes. Once done, remove it from the heat and allow it to cool. Top the cheesecake with the prepared blueberry topping and set it in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 hours, or ideally overnight. Remove from the pan, slice, and enjoy your delicious no-bake blueberry cheesecake.





Click here for the complete recipe for no-bake blueberry cheesecake.





So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron and get baking to make this scrumptious blueberry cheesecake this weekend.