Picture this: a plate of pasta shaped like five interlocking rings, each one representing Italian craftsmanship and Olympic inspiration. To herald the arrival of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy has served up more than just ice-rinks and Alpine vistas. It has cooked up a symbol one can twirl. Designed to mirror the iconic rings of the Games, this pasta is as much art as it is food. It's partly a tribute to Italian gastronomic heritage, partly a playful invitation to feast together. A special dish featuring it was also created under the direction of culinary master Carlo Cracco.





What Is The "Olympic Pasta"?

When you think "Olympic symbol", you likely think of the five rings: blue, yellow, black, green and red. But when you think "Italian pasta", you imagine golden dough, al dente texture, a sauce that whispers of sunshine and olive groves. The folks behind this new creation decided to bring those worlds together. The limited-edition pasta is literally shaped like the Olympic rings, offering a playful, edible re-interpretation of that emblematic symbol.

It was crafted using artisanal methods in Italy, underlining the country's reputation for both creative design and sustainable, high-quality food production. The shaping of each ring required precision: to maintain the integrity of the symbol yet ensure the pasta cooks properly. Much like an athlete's posture at the start line, the dough had to be just right: firm, resilient, and ready to perform. What may look like a gimmick is actually a tribute to Italian craftsmanship.

How The "Olympic Pasta" Is Cooked

What accompanies such a dramatic shape? You might expect something over-the-top. But instead, the dish commits to a philosophy of simplicity by mainly letting the pasta ring speak for itself. Chef Cracco presented a version called "Pasta alla Crudaiola", made with ripe sun-kissed tomatoes, olives and extra-virgin olive oil. The result? A vibrant, clean-tasting dish that honours fresh ingredients and makes the shape the star.





The choice is intentional: when you are serving a symbol, you don't want to bury it under heavy sauce or distracting trimmings. You want clarity. You want flavour that complements the form, not one that competes with it.





Significance Of The "Olympic Pasta"

For food lovers, this project serves as a reminder: cooking and sport often mirror each other. The preparation, teamwork, timing, and precision... they are common ground. As Cracco himself observed, "Teamwork is essential, both in sport and cooking."





This pasta will be distributed in select, limited-edition boxes. As the world gears up to welcome thousands of athletes and fans to Milan and Cortina in 2026, the unveiling of this unique pasta brings a fun taste of what is to come. Because sometimes, the best way to celebrate connection, competition and culture is simply to sit down, pick up a fork, and savour every bite in good company.