After captivating the hearts of millions with her silver medal win and adorable medal-biting moment at the Paris Olympics 2024, Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin has returned to her humble roots. The 18-year-old gymnast, who won silver in the balance beam gymnastics event at Paris, has been spotted helping out at her family's local restaurant in Hengyang, Hunan province, China. In a video currently circulating on X, Ms Zhou can be seen serving food and assisting customers at the restaurant. “Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she returned to her parents' home for a vacation. Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents,” the caption of the video read.

“Hard work and feet on the ground,” a user commented under the video.

Another wrote, “Ah ... the typical time for children ...I understand the suffering, just came from our restaurant. Work work builds character, and helping family is a fulfilment.”

“This is cultural, and bless her little heart. Olympian and Family Gal,” read a comment.

A person said, “Working hard and earning for the family is a noble job. She should be proud. Her medal moment is immortalised in the world of the Internet.”

The restaurant called ‘Nanyue Pangge (Fat Brother) Local Cuisine Restaurant', is located in Furong Road, No. 129, Nanyue District, Hengyang City, Hunan Province. You can check it out if you ever visit China.

Zhou Yaqin delivered a remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, securing the silver medal in the balance beam event, finishing between Italian gymnasts Alice D'Amato, who took gold, and Manila Esposito, who claimed bronze.

Zhou qualified ahead of legendary gymnast Simone Biles and went on to beat her again in the final, where Simone finished fifth. With a total score of 14.100, Zhou narrowly missed the top spot, which was taken by Ms D'Amato with a score of 14.366.