Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om is one of Bollywood's iconic films. The story line, the music, the star cast and everything in between - this Farah Khan directorial ticked all the boxes of being an entertainer. Even after 15 years of its release, the craze of the film is never-ending. Don't believe us? Well, this life-size cake of SRK and Deepika will help you gauge the intensity of the fan love.





A cake artist, Tina Scott Parashar, went all the way to create a cake of Deepika and SRK's signature pose from the movie. Occasion? It was for the Cake International in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which is considered the world's largest cake competition. Tina was reached out to plan the entrance of the event. And, we must say she has channeled her love for Bollywood in the best way possible.

Now, in an Instagram post, the cake artist has shared her journey of taking on this “daunting project.” She took a month to complete the project and plan the entire entrance display of the event. “Everything is completely handmade (including the feather on her hair),” she mentioned.

“It was a huge honour to be invited a second time by Cake International (the word's largest cake competition and show) to make a display for their ntrance. This year I chose to do Bollywood. I hope you like it. My take on the Om Shanti Om movie poster,” Tina said.

The photograph also featured Tina Scott Parashar posing with the life-size cake. “That's me in black, standing at the back. I was completely exhausted and worn-out, it shows on my face,” she added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's fans couldn't contain their excitement. They showered praises on the cake artist. One Instagram user wrote, “It's difficult to believe that it's a cake. The kind of intense work done here is commendable and totally out of the box.” “Excellent”, “Fantastic”, “Stunning”, “Awesome job,” read some of the comments on the post.

Take a look at the life-size cake of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone:

This was the second time Tina Scott Parashar's life-size cake featured at the entrance of the cake competition. The first one was three years ago, in 2019. At that time, she had prepared a lady in a red saree doing namaste.

Did these cakes remind you of the ‘everything is cake' trend?



