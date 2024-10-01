Shamita Shetty's food-related social media posts are something we like to keep an eye out for. As if reading our minds, the actress on Sunday dropped an interesting video on Instagram. In the clip, Shamita revealed that the “most favourite part” of her travel diaries, be it for work or leisure, is to try the place's authentic local cuisine. Now that she is in Goa, Shamita treated herself to a whole platter of “local Goan delicacies.” The thought itself is mouth-watering. One by one, she showed viewers all the items kept on the table. On the tropical menu, there were rava fried prawns, chonak rava fry and rissole curry. Kismoor, a type of rice dish was there too, topped with green chillies and lemon slices.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Relished "Tahini Nutella" On Her Maldives Trip

Shamita started her culinary outing by having kingfish gravy with local red rice. She also tore off a part of poee — the famous Goan bread known for its softness. Three chutneys for added flavour rounded off Shamita's foodie venture. “Food today is a total hit” she confessed and we couldn't agree more.

Much like her sister, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty is also a die-hard foodie. Back in the winter months, she visited Vadodara and experienced the ultimate “Gujju food coma”. She uploaded a video on Instagram, dropping by a snack shop. At first, she drooled over the crispy kachoris. Next on her foodie itinerary was a palpable Gujrati feast. It comprised of khaman dhokla, sev khamani, undhiyu, handvo and paathra. Hold, there's more. Shamita also relished her favourite muthiya, coupled with khasta kachori, lilwani kachori and khandvi. Read more about it here:

Oh, Shamita Shetty loves Bengali cuisine too. On a trip to Siliguri, West Bengal, the actress gorged on a lip-smacking traditional platter. Bengal's popular summer drink ghol aka traditional buttermilk was the first item that Shamita treated her tastebuds to. It was followed by mochar chop — a deep fried snack made with banana flowers. The item was paired with mustard sauce aka kasundi. The platter also consisted of aloo bhaja, baigan bhaja and mutton curry alongside other types of curries. Want to know what Shamita had for dessert? Click here to find out.