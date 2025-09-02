Onam 2025: The highlight of the Onam festive season for foodies is the Onam sadhya, a lavish meal that brings together a variety of dishes, each balancing sweet, sour, and spicy flavours. While many families prepare this spread at home, restaurants across the country also create festive menus so that everyone can enjoy the occasion. From crisp banana chips and tangy pachadi to creamy curries and indulgent payasam, these meals are crafted to capture the essence of Kerala's culinary heritage. If you're looking to celebrate Onam 2025 with a special dining experience, consider visiting these top restaurants in Mumbai:

Onam 2025: Mumbai Restaurants Serving Onam Sadhya And Festive Meals

1. Dakshin, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Embrace the spirit of Onam with a grand Onam Sadhya at ITC Grand Central's signature South Indian fine-dining restaurant, Dakshin. This festive season, it is serving a scrumptious set menu that brings alive the traditions, flavours, and warmth of Kerala's most cherished harvest festival. Guests can savour expertly crafted dishes including the Sambaram, Payar Thoran, Kootu Curry, Avial, Olan, Kalan, Erissery, Paruppu Thalichathu, Kaita Chakka Pachadi, Palada Payasam, Sambar, Tomato Rasam and Kuthari Choru. The feast is complemented with festive accompaniments including Kaya Varuthathu, Sharkara Upperi, Puli Inji, Naranga Achar and crisp Papadam - creating an experience that is as soulful as it is celebratory. With its dedication to preserving regional flavours, Dakshin ensures that every dish in the Onam Sadhya is prepared with traditional recipes and techniques, allowing guests to truly celebrate the festival in a memorable way.

When: 28th August to 7th September 2025 (Lunch: 12:30 pm - 2:45 pm & Dinner: 7:30 pm - 11:45 pm)

Price: Rs 3250 + taxes onwards

Where: ITC Grand Central, 287, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai

2. Tanjore Tiffin Room

Every year, The Tanjore Tiffin Room celebrates Onam across all its outlets with a traditional vegetarian spread served on a banana leaf. In 2025, the Onam Sadya at The Tanjore Tiffin Room is even more indulgent, with a bigger spread than last year. The feast brings together over 22 authentic dishes. Diners can enjoy a wide range of treats, including matta rice (choru) paired with comforting paruppu, sambar, pulisherry, and rasam, alongside a medley of accompaniments such as kichadi (tomato/vendakai/pavakkai), beetroot pachadi, pineapple pachadi, erisheri, olan, kootu curry, merikkaperuttu, and thoran. No Onam spread is complete without the festive crunch of banana chips, jaggery chips, papadam, and traditional pickles like vadugupuli and puli inji. To round off the meal, guests can indulge in pal payasam and ada pradaman, as well as ettapazham norukku with curd or buttermilk to balance the richness. Served in the warm, homely setting that The Tanjore Tiffin Room is known for, the Sadya is not just a meal but an immersive cultural experience.

When: September 3-5, 12 pm onwards

Where: Across all The Tanjore Tiffin Room outlets: Nesco, Versova, Khar, and Goa

3. Kari Apla, Khar

Kari Apla, known for its contemporary take on Deccan Indian and Coastal cuisine, is back with the second edition of Apla Onam, its much-loved non-vegetarian Onasadhya. The Onam Sadhya is often considered a strictly vegetarian banquet. However, like last year, Kari Apla is reimagining this tradition with a lavish 22-dish spread served on a banana leaf. It will feature Onam's classic vegetarian dishes alongside Kerala's signature meat and seafood favourites. Chef Mathew Varghese brings his Keralite roots and Syrian Christian heritage to the table through this special spread. On the menu are returning favourites such as the Suriani Squid Roast, Mutton Cutlet and Chicken Pepper Roast, alongside new introductions like the quintessential Kappa-Meen Curry, beloved across Malayali homes. The feast ends on a nostalgic note with Banana Fritters - chef-owner Mathew Varghese's favourite Kerala teatime treat (inspired by his grandmother's kitchen and carried forward in his mother's home).

When: Four seatings available from 5th to 7th September, starting at 11:30 AM. (The experience is available by prior reservation only)

Where: Shop no 5, Mangal Bhavna, Khar Pali Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

Price: Rs 2100 per person.

4. HyLo, Kala Ghoda

This Onam, HyLo brings the timeless flavours of Kerala to the heart of Mumbai with a festive Onam Sadhya. For one day only, the restaurant will serve a grand vegetarian feast that celebrates heritage, community, and abundance. It can be enjoyed as a sit-down dining experience at HyLo or ordered for takeaway/pre-orders to celebrate at home. The feast begins with Red Rice, paired with comforting classics like Parippu/Daal topped with ghee and a tangy, spice-laced Rasam. There are cooling accompaniments such as Sambharam, as well as tangy, sweet, and spicy sides like Inji Puli. The Sadhya celebrates seasonal produce with dishes such as Beetroot Pachadi, Cucumber Pachadi, and Okra Pachadi. Hearty preparations follow with the coconut-rich Olan, the flavourful Theeyal cooked with roasted coconut, tamarind, and small onions, the festive Erissery, and the robust Kootu Curry. A side of Thoran adds a crunchy, wholesome element to the meal. HyLo's Onam Sadya ends on a traditional note with the decadent Ada Pradhaman and the delicate Pal Payasam. Accompaniments like Papad and Banana round off this celebratory experience.

When: 5th September 2025, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Where: 2nd Floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Price: INR 1299 ++ per person

5. Saffron, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

This Onam, Saffron, the renowned Indian speciality restaurant at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, is offering "A Royal Sadhya." Inspired by the homecoming of the beloved King Mahabali, the celebration will feature an authentic sadhya served on banana leaves. Guests can look forward to classics such as the comforting Avial, the subtle flavours of Olan, the crisp textures of Pappadum, and the sweet finale of Payasam. Of course, there will also be other vibrant delicacies like the Inji curry, Mango pickle, Lime pickle, Banana chips, Beetroot pachadi and Ada pradaman, and much more. Every dish has been created with the finest seasonal ingredients and a deep respect for tradition. "A Royal Sadhya" promises a festive dining experience, complete with soulful live music and elegant decor curated specially for the occasion.

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai.

When: 5th September 2025 (Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7.00 pm to 11:30 pm)

Price: INR 4000++ per person

6. Eve, Santacruz

Eve Santacruz's Onam 2025 spread has been curated by celebrated Chef Sandeep Sreedharan. He has a unique way of mixing the vibrant flavours of North Kerala with French techniques and modern plating. If you want an Onam experience that is modern yet soulful, consider this one. This year, Chef Sandeep will be joined in the kitchen by his sister, recreating the warmth and togetherness of their family feasts in Kerala. The duo will cook side by side, sharing cherished recipes and memories to give guests an authentic, home-style Onam experience. Guests can look forward to a lavish Onam feast featuring an extensive menu of 23-25 dishes. The experience is elevated with two signature cocktails and two refreshing mocktails. Highlights include Grilled Tender Coconut with Tempered Yogurt, a delicate and smoky take on a Kerala staple; Kizhi Biryani, an aromatic preparation steamed in banana leaf that celebrates the festive richness of Malabar; Mushroom Dumplings in Coconut Stew, hearty, comforting, and packed with umami; White Asparagus Olan, a refined interpretation of a classic sadhya favourite; and Pazham Pori with Varutharacha Chakka, crisp banana fritters paired with a jackfruit coconut masala. Each dish is a heartfelt ode to Kerala's coastal heritage, reimagined with finesse for Mumbai's discerning diners.

Where: 3RGQ+842, Willingdon, Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

Price: Rs 3,000++ (Vegetarian) | Rs 3,500++ (Non-Vegetarian) - Includes 2 Signature Cocktails and 2 Mocktails

7. Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Andheri

Step into the festive spirit of Kerala's most cherished celebration with Flavours of Onam, a specially curated dining experience at Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha. Honouring the cultural richness of Onam, the experience brings together age-old recipes, seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques. The menu features a variety of Onam staples such as Sambar, Avial, Kalan, Thoran, Payasam, Banana Chips, and more. Rooted in tradition and rich with festive spirit, Flavours of Onam offers a delicious glimpse into Kerala's culinary heritage at one of Mumbai's most elegant dining destinations.

When: 5th, 6th & 7th September (7 pm onwards on 5th & 6th | 12:30 - 3:30pm on 7th)

Where: Sahar, Andheri East, Mumbai.

Prices: Dinner Buffet is priced at Rs 3000 + taxes per person (inclusive of soft beverages), and Sunday Brunch is priced at Rs 3300 + taxes per person (inclusive of soft beverages).