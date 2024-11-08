Old Delhi is a hub of food connoisseurs where every nook and cranny offering something special. But have you tried Nagori halwa? FYI: Nagori is a tiny, crumbly, and crispy poori prepared with ghee and semolina. It is first stuffed with kesari sooji halwa and aloo masala sabzi by making a hole in the middle with the thumb (yes, just like golgappa). Next, it is dipped into a spicy gravy before being served. The sweet and savoury flavour explosion inside your mouth will truly be one-of-a-kind.





Now, a food vlogger has dropped a video on Instagram presenting gastronomes a hidden gem in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk serving Nagori with a twist. The vendor at the shop named Balaji Kachori Bhandar calls the dish “Nagori Shots”. In the clip, the vendor says, “Nagori toh aapne bohot khayi hongi, aapko nagori shots khilau? 1 shot mei saare flavours — sweet, sour, tangy sab kuch aa jayega. 1 shot aur banda blast. (You must have eaten enough nagoris, can I make you nagori shots? All flavours — sweet, sour and tangy will be there in one shot. The person will have a blast).”

The vendor then punches a hole into a nagori, before filling it with halwa, aloo sabzi and a chutney. The food vlogger puts the entire nagori in his mouth and his reaction is priceless. “Superb” he confirms, presumably swept over by the wonderful taste. The price? Rs 30 for one nagori.

Reacting to the video, a foodie said, “One of the best”





“Mouth-watering. Yumm,” noted another.





A food lover wrote, “It tastes super delicious, my most favourite in Chandni Chowk!”





A Delhite called the place their “Go to breakfast spot”





Impressed by the nagori shot, a user said, “Will definitely try”





“30 rs for 1 shot is so expensive,” pointed out an individual.





“Ice cream and pudina chutney bhi daal lo,” read a sarcastic remark.





So far, the video has clocked almost 9 lakh views. What are you waiting for? Head straight to this Chandni Chowk shop right away and experience the magic of nagori shots.