Who doesn't love the crunchy pakoras as evening snacks when served with a cup of tea or coffee? The crunchy fritters are extremely popular in Indian homes. These are made from deep-fried batter-coated vegetables or other ingredients. The deep-fried snack is sometimes paired with healthy chutneys or raita to balance the flavours. But have you ever imagined eating Ice Pakoras? Hopefully, the answer is no. However, a content creator on Instagram posted a video featuring “Bakes ice cubes,” and left the internet astonished. In the clip, a plate full of ice cubes is added to an open grill. The person then brushes the oil and adds spices. After sauteing the ice cubes, he serves the dish in a bowl.

The video went viral soon after posting, and so far, it has clocked 6.2 million views. Here is how social media users reacted to it:

A user humorously remarked, “Bhai sahi se garam nhi kiya.. abhi bhi thanda hai (Brother, you did not heat it properly.. it is still cold).”

Another mentioned, “Marne se pehle or kya kya dekhna padega (What else do I have to see before I die).”

“Kuch din me log paper bhi pakane lagenge (In a few days people will start cooking paper too),” read a comment.

“Bhai ye ice zinda kaise hai (Brother, how is this ice alive),” asked a person.

“I'm sure the dish is very expensive,” read a comment that added a touch of humour to the discussion.

A user quizzed, “How if we order on Swiggy.”

“Justice for ice cube” was the sentiment on social media.

What do you think about the unique dish of ice pakoras? Do let us know in the comments section.