Did you receive many snacks and sweets for Diwali 2024? Are you wondering what to do with them? Are you trying different ways to finish them off before they turn soft or go bad? Well, a vlogger recently posted a unique solution to this dilemma. It consists of dipping the snacks with tea (chai or "chaha" in Marathi) every day til they're over. In the reel shared by @hungryexplorerss, we see a person dunking a bhajni chakli into a cup of tea. Next, they are seen adding some poha chivda to the drink. Both of these treats are a part of traditional Diwali faral - a collection of Maharashtrian delicacies typically made/distributed during this festival.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Biryani-Flavoured Ice Cream At Dubai Mall, Internet Disapproves





The text on the video reads, "Ata kahi divas hach nashta" ["For some days now, this is the only breakfast/ meal." It is followed by a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Take a look below.







The viral video has received 3.6 million views so far. Foodies had a lot to say about it in the comments section. While some disliked the idea of chivda and chai, others simply joked it was a kind of "masala chai". A few people shared other types of Diwali faral they like having with tea.





Read some of the reactions from Instagram below (some are translated from Marathi):





"No way chivda .. justice for chivda."





"Real meaning of masala chaha."





"Chaha-karanji is the best combo."





"I've tried tea with shankarpali, but with chivda, it's a different combo."





"After chivda, you make masala tea."





"You can dunk laddoo in the chai."





"Chai with chakli is my favourite."





"I never tried this."





Diwali may be over but are you still craving delicious Maharashtrian snacks? Click here to check out some of the timeless delights.

Also Read:Viral Video Showing Sushi That 'Crawls' Gets 100 Million Views, Internet Wants It Deleted