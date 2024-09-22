Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is back with another LOL-worthy foodie post on Instagram. Known for his quirky food adventures, Orry is now joined by his friend, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the Instagram video, the duo is seen sipping from a clay cup. Yes, you guessed it right – kulhad. While taking a sip, Orry playfully says, “Shots from a ‘cooler' guys.” Instantly, Siddhant corrects him, saying, "Kulhad." The video is set in a kitchen, and if you look closely, whiskey and gin bottles can be spotted on the shelf in the background. "Drank a shot out of a matka for the first time!!!” wrote Orry in the caption.





Check out the video:

Responding to the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “Kulhad (Cross emoji) Kooler (Tick emoji), (hashtag) Orry Shabdkosh (dictionary).” Soon, Orry's friends reacted to the video. While Muskan Chanana commented, “I can't w(in) you.” Businessman Vedant Mahajan wrote, “Giving kitchen party.”





Orry's Insta followers also flooded the comments section with their reactions.





One user asked, “Orry is coolest.”





Another commented, “Give us some too.”





“Ohh, what a trend, kulhad shots,” read a comment.





A fourth comment read, “That's one thing I need to experience!!!”





Someone said, “I will try this.”





Earlier, Orry gave a sneak peek into his self-made culinary delights on Instagram. He shared glimpses of himself enjoying an elaborate meal, claiming that he cooked it himself. The dining table was loaded with big pieces of saucy meat, round white crisps, fresh bok choy salad, a delicious pizza, two muffins and a bowl full of broccoli. However, the funniest moment came when Orry playfully sniffed the sweet fragrance of the muffins before quickly eating healthy broccoli. Read the full story here.





Do you also love Orry's foodilicious shenanigans? If yes, tell us your favourite story in the comments section below.