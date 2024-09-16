Who does not love pani puri? When the crispy flour balls filled with mashed potatoes and tangy-spicy water hit your tastebuds, you are in for a treat. It is not often that you come across an Indian who has not eaten pani puri. But internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is an exception. In his latest Instagram entry, Orry was seen trying pani puris for the first time. Yes, we are not kidding. The video seems to have been taken from a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that Orry attended. It begins with an amateur Orry sipping the water from the puri. He then follows the traditional way of consuming the street-side snack by putting the entire water and aloo-filled puri in his mouth.“I love learning new things about our culture,” he captioned the post. The sarcastic text in the clip read, “My first time eating pony puri”.

So far, the video has amassed over 10 million views. Reactions flooded the comments section. The Archies actor Vedang Raina poked fun at Orry's in-video text where he called pani “pony”. “(Horse emoji) puri?” he joked. “The right way is to put a straw,” suggested a jestful user. A pun-intended remark read, “Pani poORRY."

“Eating pani puri is our dharma. And now you are eating it (for the) first time, society won't accept you for this,” said an individual. Revealing a previous incident where Orry mistook vada pav for burgers a person wrote, “Just like the time you ate vada pav thinking it's an Indian Burger.”

Hopping onto a viral trend, an Instagram user commented, “The ‘very demure very mindful' way of eating a Pony Poori."

Orry often delights his fans with his culinary adventures. Previously, he dropped a video on Instagram demonstrating the recipe on how to make meat-based ramen at home. ""Am just delicate like that. So worth it," he captioned.