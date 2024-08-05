A viral video showing a range of candies and snacks, whose names bear a close resemblance to those of global brands, has left the internet in splits. The reel, shared by Instagram user @faisaltreshah has clocked over 6 million views so far. He claims that these treats are from Pakistan and proceeds to list them one by one. "Snacks in Pakistan are hilarious," he says (off camera) at the beginning of the video. He then displays several items, including products named "Smart Beans, Ferry Rose, Bunty and Beans (B&B), Tik Tak, Mass Bar, Snookers." The final one, called "Bunty", left the Instagram user laughing out loud.

On closer inspection, one also realises that their packaging bears a resemblance to that of the global brand (which their names seem to be derived from). Watch the full viral video below to get the gist:







In the comments, many users were highly amused by the names of these chocolates and snacks. Some claimed that they had never seen such items in Pakistan. Others hinted that they may be more curious to try these 'local' versions. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"How dare you! Bunty is my chacha's name."





"Mass made me laugh but Snookers made me ROFL."





"The game started from Ferry Rose."





"Bunty needs his Babli too."





"Bunty and Beans took me out."





"Is it wrong that I want to try all of 'em? "





"Seeing these names, I forgot the actual names at some point."





"And I thought creativity died with 10 versions of Bisleri.! - Bilseri, Bissleri and so on!"





"I see that they have named it according to how they pronounce those names and is reversed for Kit Kat."





"No Israeli products .. we're producing our own."





Before this, an X post shows an apparently 'misnamed' Bisleri bottle took the internet by storm. It had the typical aqua-coloured label associated with the famous brand Bisleri. However, the word "Bestie" was written on it. Even the choice of font seems to slightly mirror that of the popular bottled water brand. Click here to read the full story.

