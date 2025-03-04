Pancake Day 2025 is here and many people around the world are marking the occasion by preparing this beloved delight at home. Former England football captain and international star David Beckham also decided to do the same. He posted two short videos on Instagram giving his followers a glimpse at his pancake-flipping attempt and that of his daughter, Harper Beckham. In the first clip, we hear Harper off-camera asking her father what he is doing (in the kitchen). In reply, he exclaims, "It's Pancake Day!" He flips the pancake high in the air twice and manages to catch it both times. The second time, it gets folded but seems to remain intact overall. "Happy Pancake Day," he says with glee. "Did you ruin my pancake?" Harper asks David Beckham. He seems surprised at her question. "Ruin it? It's perfect," he insists. He opens up the pancake carefully and then transfers it to a plate.





In the next video, we see Harper trying to flip a pancake. Her first attempt is successful, but she almost drops it. David Beckham is filming her efforts and encourages her to do it a second time. She ends up dropping the pancake on the floor. However, she says, "It's still good." David Beckham tells her that he will eat that pancake. Tagging the other members of their family, David Beckham jokingly captioned the post, "Boys, Harper made you a pancake." Watch the videos below:







Pancake Day is also known as Shrove Tuesday. It is celebrated on the day before Ash Wednesday - which marks the beginning of the 40-day holy season called Lent. For Christians around the world, Lent is a solemn period marked by fasting, prayer and sacrifice. Many people tend to give up indulgent foods like meat, chocolate, sweets, etc. as part of their Lenten observance. Hence, the day before Lent begins, it's a common practice to use up the ingredients in one's pantry that one would abstain from later. In earlier times, this used to specifically mean animal products like eggs, flour, milk, etc. (which are the key ingredients for pancakes). This is why it's believed that pancakes emerged as a popular treat made on Shrove Tuesday.





