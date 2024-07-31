Food is art, right? Truly so. Taking everyday ingredients and transforming them into something aesthetic takes a lot of creativity. Thanks to the rise of social media, you can now find countless food art videos online that will leave you in awe. One such artist who recently caught our eye is Jia Xin (@h0mec4fe), who took simple pancake ingredients and turned them into a stunning piece of food art using matcha cream, strawberries, gooseberries, and the piece de resistance - bunny figurines! Yes, you read that right! With just a few simple steps, the food artist converted pancakes and other ingredients into a picturesque landscape.





In the video, Jia Xin starts by taking three to four pieces of pancakes, each with a quarter removed. She stacks them on a cake stand, pours matcha cream over the pancakes, and dusts them with matcha powder. To add a contrasting appeal, she decorates the pancakes with strawberry slices. Then, Xin takes two gooseberries, adorns them with white flowers, and places a gooseberry with leaves on top of the pancake stack, resembling a waterfall. Next, she pours blue-coloured cream over the pancakes to mimic water. Finally, she places two bunny figurines on either side of the pancake-turned-waterfall. Xin captioned the video, "Really love how this came out!!" The video beautifully captures the creativity and aesthetic sense of this food artist.

Watch the full video below:

The video has already garnered over 11 million views. Many internet users were impressed with the aesthetic pancake waterfall and the artist's creativity. Here are some of the comments:

"Casually doing set design on your breakfast is wild (I love it)," says one user, while another adds, "This is a piece of art." Some have chimed in with witty remarks like, "It's a pancake landscape. A panscape!" One user even exclaimed, "This took playing with your food to a whole new level."

Others are equally impressed, with comments like, "These are the most beautiful pancakes I've ever seen," and, "This belongs in a museum (heart eyes emoji)."





What do you think of this pancake waterfall food art? Let us know in the comments below!