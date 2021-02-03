Parineeti Chopra Shoots In Hometown Ambala, Treats Team With Aloo Tikki

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine right now. Not only is her movie 'The Girl On The Train' up for release on OTT Platform, she is also in Ambala, her hometown for a special shoot. Parineeti Chopra posted a series of stories enroute to Ambala. "Shooting in a special location today," read one of the captions on her story. "Shooting in my hometown, among my people. Surreal", read another.





Parineeti Chopra also treated her team with some Ambala-special foods. Ace photographer Rahul Jhangiani, posted a picture of delicious aloo tikki. Crushed, fried aloo tikkis smeared with yogurt and smattering of chutneys and masala - the chaat looked every bit indulgent. Rahul wrote in his caption. "The best food with love from the Chopra's @parineetichopra". Parineeti also retweeted the picture and wrote "Love you my fav boii." Last month, Parineeti also sent forth some home-made mathris, laddos and namak paras to actor Anupam Kher.





Interestingly, this is the first time in her career that Parineeti has taken off to Ambala for a shoot. According to reports, Parineeti is there for a special project with a big brand. She would soon be flying back to Mumbai for the promotions of the 'The Girl On The Train'. The trailer of 'The Girl On The Train' releases today. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2016 English thriller of the same name. How excited are you to watch Parineeti in her new avatar?







