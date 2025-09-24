Coffee is that one drink which fits everywhere. Early morning wake-up call, mid-work energy booster, or a late-night companion – it always works. Some like it creamy, some go for frothy cappuccinos, while others swear by plain black coffee. Now imagine if someone gave this simple cup of black coffee a fun twist. That is exactly what happened in Parineeti Chopra's latest YouTube video. She turned a basic coffee recipe into a laugh-out-loud moment.





In the video, we could spot Parineeti Chopra making a cup of black coffee. She said, “Hi everyone, and welcome to my cooking channel. Today I am going to make a very special dish. This is my naani's special recipe. And the name of this dish is black coffee.”





The actress, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Raghav Chadha, added, “To make this coffee, you need water and some coffee. Mix this, and your black coffee is ready. If you want more such recipes, then do let me know. Because I also want such recipes. Because I do not know how to make anything else apart from this black coffee.”

Parineeti's straight-faced delivery is what made the entire segment funny. It was not really about the recipe; it was about how she called black coffee her “naani's special recipe” and then confessed she does not know how to cook anything else.





A fan page shared the clip on Instagram. Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra is a true-blue foodie. A few weeks ago, she shared her August photo dump on Instagram, and it was full of delicious food moments. One picture had two plates of fresh fruits, stacked with mangoes and guavas. Fans also got a peek at the cake she used to reveal her pregnancy – a white-and-gold treat with "1 + 1 = 3" and tiny baby footprints on it. While shooting in Delhi, Parineeti enjoyed a small pastry platter. She also shared snaps from her game day at home, where the menu included vada pavs served with fried green chillies. Here is the full story.