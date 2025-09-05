Parineeti Chopra has triggered our taste buds with her oh-so-cool August photo dump on Instagram. From relishing wholesome plates of fresh fruits to enjoying homemade vada pav on game day, the actress has done it all in the past month. The series began with a picture of Parineeti standing in her vanity van. The next photo showed two different plates of fruits, filled with mangoes and guavas. There was also a glimpse of the cake Parineeti used to announce her pregnancy. The white-and-gold dessert had "1 + 1 = 3" written on it, complete with baby footprints as part of the design.





During her shoot in Delhi, the actress enjoyed a small pastry platter, likely cake bites or stuffed pastries arranged on a tiered tray. Parineeti also shared pictures from her game day at home. The menu included savoury vada pavs with fried green chillies.

See the post here:







Earlier, Parineeti Chopra enjoyed Shakshouka with a unique desi twist. Instead of eggs, her version of this popular delicacy contained idlis. The actress shared her foodie escapade on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, four idlis can be seen placed on a reddish saucy base. "Shakshouka Idli for life," the caption read. Here is the full story.





Before this, Parineeti Chopra shared a post about enjoying a nutritious "desi-style" burrito, a twist on the traditional Mexican dish. She replaced regular tortilla with jowar roti and used brown rice instead of white rice. She also added protein-rich rajma, spinach, tomatoes, green chillies and spices to the dish.





To give it a creamy touch, Parineeti topped the burrito with Greek yoghurt and Parmesan cheese. This healthy recipe highlighted Parineeti's love for experimenting with wholesome ingredients while appreciating Indian flavours. Read the full story here.

Parineeti Chopra's foodie sneak peeks are simply the best.