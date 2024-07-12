The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. During the two 15-day period, Paris 2024 will serve over 13 million meals - the largest event catering operation in the world. The athletes will primarily eat in the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, which will become "the largest restaurant in the world, offering all types of cuisine to meet the nutritional needs and cultural habits of the 15,000 athletes from 208 territories and nations," says the official website of Paris 2024 Olympics.





There are 15 different dining locales across the 52-acre village. The main dining hall will remain open 24 hours a day and at 3,500 seats is being called one of the largest restaurants in the world. The site includes a salad bar, grill, cheese station, bakery, hot food buffet, fruit bar and dessert bar. The condiment bar features 85 different options.

The athletes will be able to enjoy delicacies across four different culinary themes-French, Asian, World, and African-Caribbean (including halal options), reported Delish. Here are some key recipes across themes:

1. French: Veggie bourguignon and a brandade de morue (salt cod and potato mash)





2. Asian: Minced pork with Thai basil and basmati rice and cauliflower and baked potato with turmeric dish





3. African-Caribbean: Bell pepper, onion, tomato and pepper stir fry and fried shrimp with chermoula sauce





4. World Cuisine: Lamb and mint juice reduction and veggie moussaka







Common in-demand foods for athletes that will be available in plenty include white meat, rice, red meat, nuts, yogurts, whole-grain bread or pasta, fruits, vegetables and plenty of electrolyte-rich fluids. All meat, milk and eggs will be from France. The only items coming from abroad are bananas (3 million), coffee (27 tons), and chocolate, reported Delish.





The village features another truly French element: an in-village bakery holding workshops on how to make baguettes, croissants, and other pastries.

Paris 2024 is raising its environmental and social ambitions with key commitments including 2x more plant-based foods, halving the amount of single-use plastic in the consumption phase, limiting food waste and recycling 100 per cent of uneaten food. For the first time ever for the Olympics, the main hall features 47,000 reusable plates instead of disposable plates.