Malaika Arora's food posts keep us glued to our screens. They often feature a wide range of dishes - healthy and indulgent, Indian and international. Malaika updates her followers about her local culinary adventures when she travels around the country and the globe. The star, who is currently in France, has been sharing several picturesque Instagram stories featuring stunning sceneries and lip-smacking food. One of her latest photos shows an amazing view that Malaika Arora woke up to on one of her mornings in the country.

Also Read: A Look At Mira Kapoor's Family Dinner - See What Her Mother And Daughter Made





The picture shows a table, filled with multiple plates of food, set up in a covered patio or dining deck of some kind. Beyond the table, one can look out to the sea and the sky extending for miles, as far as the eyes can see. As Malaika Arora soaked in this breathtaking view, she apparently indulged in a range of breakfast delicacies. We spotted croissants, bread slices, a bowl of fruits, and what looked to be scrambled eggs on one part of the table. There was also a teapot visible and a jug filled with what seemed to be juice on the other side.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's Sister Makes This South Indian Delicacy For Family. Guess The Dish

The Instagram story that followed this one zeroed in on the quintessential French delight: the croissant. The text on the photo suggested that this was the 15th piece of the same that Malaika relished. She asked, "But who's counting?"

Before this, Malaika had also posted about eating many croissants during her trip. Furthermore, she took the opportunity to indulge in a local dessert known as Tarte Tropezienne. This delicacy consists of a halved brioche layered with two types of delicious sweet cream on the inside. Doesn't that sound irresistible? Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's 'Sunday Brunch' Is A Delectable Gujarati Treat For Vegetarians