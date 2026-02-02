If there's one thing the internet loves as much as celebrity glamour, it's celebrity comfort food, especially when it comes with a side of laughter. Actor Parmeet Sethi is now serving exactly that in a fun new kitchen clip that has fans smiling from the first frame. He is joined by Yogita Bihani, who is engaged to Parmeet's son Aaryamann Sethi. In the video shared on Instagram, Parmeet Sethi is seen making egg bhurji with plenty of drama and jokes.





Watch the clip here:

The setting is a kitchen. The text overlay on the clip sets the tone instantly. It says, “Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao ande.” The clip begins with Parmeet Sethi breaking eggs into a bowl, ready to get started, when a voice from behind asks, “Hello, good morning. What are we making?” He says, “I'm making some bhurji. It's called scrambled eggs, and it's my speciality.”





Also Read: New Pepsi Ad Shows Coca-Cola Polar Bear 'Cheating' In Coldplay Kiss Cam Twist. Viral Video





As he starts mixing the eggs, he explains his style of scrambled eggs, and makes it clear that the flavour comes with one key ingredient: lots of black pepper. Soon, the vlog turns into kitchen comedy. Parmeet Sethi calls out dramatically, “Hey, sous chef, why hasn't the chopping been done yet? You're too slow, way too slow.” The camera pans to none other than actor Yogita Bihani. She's seen chopping onions and tomatoes on a tray. Yogita Bihani says that the chopping is already done. Parmeet Sethi then holds up the tray and declares that now the bhurji is going to turn out “absolutely amazing.”





He then adds the onions to the pan and jokes that they are “extra special” because they just don't peel easily, and everything is taking longer than expected. Parmeet Sethi is then seen next to a coffee maker, placing a cup under it and trying to make coffee while waiting for the cooking to catch up. His reason is simple. Since the onions are taking so much time, he “actually needs coffee now.”





As the cooking continues, Yogita Bihani says that the gas burners in the kitchen aren't like the ones back home in India. Parmeet, without missing a beat, replies, “We have a lot of gas.” The two of them burst out laughing. Towards the end of the clip, Yogita Bihani asks Parmeet Sethi a question: didn't he want a girl since he has two sons?





Parmeet Sethi answers honestly, saying he actually wanted a girl after the first boy, but then his second son was born. The reel ends on a satisfying note. Parmeet Sethi proudly shows a plate of his scrambled eggs, his “speciality” bhurji, which is ready to eat.





Also Read: Inside Arijit Singh's Hometown Restaurant In Bengal, Where Meals Are For Rs 40





Parmeet Sethi and his wife, actor Archana Puran Singh, have built a loyal audience through their popular vlogs. The videos are usually filled with warm fam-jam moments, travel snippets and plenty of food talk.