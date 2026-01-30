The Super Bowl is no longer just about touchdowns and trophies - it is also where brands battle it out. This year, Pepsi has reignited the long-running cola rivalry with a Super Bowl commercial that blends nostalgia, humour and viral pop culture. By borrowing Coca-Cola's most recognisable mascot - the iconic polar bear - Pepsi has delivered a bold, tongue-in-cheek ad that has instantly set social media buzzing. The most viral part? A scene inspired by the Coldplay Kiss Cam scandal.

A Polar Bear Faces 'The Choice'

Titled The Choice, the commercial debuted online on Thursday, January 29. It features a familiar polar bear, long associated with Coca-Cola's festive advertising, taking part in the famous Pepsi Challenge. Blindfolded and unaware of the brands, the bear tastes Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar before decisively pointing his paw towards Pepsi.





That single choice sets off a dramatic and humorous chain of events. The unexpected result sends the polar bear on a journey of self-discovery as he comes to terms with falling for a rival cola - even seeking help from a therapist.

A Wink To Viral Pop Culture

The polar bear then meets another who hands him a can of Pepsi, and the two head straight to a concert. In one standout moment, the polar bears are 'caught on camera' drinking Pepsi in a scene styled like last year's viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal.





Rather than hiding in embarrassment, the bears fully embrace the moment, posing confidently and owning their love for Pepsi. The reference adds a modern, meme-worthy edge to the ad, ensuring it resonates beyond traditional sports audiences.





The ad also highlights the growing importance of low-calorie and zero-sugar drinks, reflecting how major beverage companies are increasingly relying on options perceived as not-that-unhealthy. A 30-second version of The Choice will air during the Super Bowl on February 8, guaranteeing maximum exposure.