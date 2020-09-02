Parrot Eating Apple From Human Hand Amazes The Internet; Watch Viral Video Here

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: September 02, 2020 13:35 IST
Scientists and researchers often say that humans have created imbalance in the food chain. Natural resources are being overexploited due to the activities of mankind, causing environmental degradation and many other issues like global warming and climate change. However, not all is doomed as we often see instances that show how humans and the environment can peacefully coexist. It's interesting to watch humankind become one with nature, this is why a video of a parrot eating an apple from human hands is now going viral. Take a look:
In a world where you can be anything,
Choose to be kind ???? pic.twitter.com/pN3nyR7iiC
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 31, 2020
The video was shared on Twitter by user Susanta Nanda on his handle. It has already amassed over 8k views and counting, and around 1.2k comments too. The video shows a parrot happily perched atop a human's hand that is holding an apple. The parrot is biting small nibbles from the apple and is completely at ease with the human feeding it. The whole video makes for a unique and intriguing watch.
Twitterati couldn't help but be amazed with the parrot's video. Users poured in their reactions to the video, and the message on kindness that was shared with it. Take a look at some reactions:
Two wonderful simple sentences.
Wish everybody understood.
What a wonderful world it would be.????????
— Naveen Kohli (@TruthNaveen) September 1, 2020
Enjoying unconditional love
— venkatesh (@halsurvenka) September 1, 2020
Very nice
— Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) September 1, 2020
Lucky both
Parrot for apple
Lucky both
Parrot for apple
The holder for a friendship— Shashiprakash(vu3ksp) (@vu3ksp) August 31, 2020
Humanity as a whole will ascend to a higher level https://t.co/emigQzILhA
— Soumesh Dash (@Infinity_my_aim) August 31, 2020
What do you think of the video? Have you had a similar interesting experience? Tell us in the comments below!
