Indian whiskies are no longer emerging, they are leading the category. Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky has proven exactly that with its landmark Best of Class – International Whisky win at the American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition 2026. One of the world's most respected and technically rigorous spirits competitions. This year's competition brought together whiskies from the world's most celebrated whisky-producing nations including, Scotland, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, and Australia, countries that have defined the global whisky conversation for decades. Evaluated through blind tastings by master distillers, spirits experts, and industry veterans, where labels and country of origin remain entirely undisclosed, the brand rose above all of them. An Indian single malt did not just compete with the world's finest whisky nations. It stood tallest among them.





Leading the performance was Paul John Classic Select Cask, which secured the Best of Class – International Whisky and Best of Category – Indian Single Malt Whisky titles, along with a Double Gold Medal — the highest honour of the competition. Paul John Brilliance followed with a Double Gold Medal, while the Peated Select Cask, Bold, and Nirvana Unpeated expressions received Gold Medals for their distinctive character and craftsmanship. Paul John PX rounded off the haul with a Silver Medal, a performance that speaks not just to one exceptional expression, but to the remarkable consistency and range of an entire portfolio.

Paul John Whisky's performance at ADI arrives at a moment when the global whisky conversation is genuinely shifting. Consumers and industry experts are increasingly looking beyond traditional producing regions, drawn by the unique character that India's tropical climate, distinctive 6 - row barley, and craft-led production bring to maturation. What was once described as an emerging category is now being recognised for what it has always been, world-class whisky that simply needed the world's attention to catch up. This win is that moment of reckoning.



Commenting on the achievement, Paul P. John, Chairman, John Distilleries, said, "These recognitions reflect the growing appreciation for Indian single malts on the global stage. Over the years, we have remained committed to creating whiskies that combine authenticity, craftsmanship, and consistency, while showcasing the unique characteristics that come from India's climate and maturation conditions. We believe this marks a significant shift in how consumers and the industry perceive Indian single malts today, not as an emerging category, but as a serious and celebrated contributor to the global premium whisky landscape."



Indian whisky is at the centre of the global conversation today, and Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky is the driving force behind it. With a presence across 44 countries and over 390 global accolades, the brand has not just represented Indian single malt on the world stage, it has defined what Indian single malt can be.