Indians are obsessed with chai and this is not an understatement. Fresh tea leaves brewed to perfection with milk and sugar is not just a beverage but an entire feeling. Countless Indians across the world swear by their morning tea to refresh and soothe them. We would not be exaggerating if we say that Chai is truly the drink of the nation. It seems that payment app Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma agrees with this thought too! He took to Twitter recently to answer a fun poll with his thoughts, and his tweet captured India's love for chai in a nutshell. Take a look:

(Also Read: On Paytm's IPO, Zomato's Tweet Offering 'Dahi Shakkar' Wins Hearts)





The original post was shared by a page called Uber Facts. They asked their followers a fun question about sharing their country's identity without revealing its name. "Without saying your country's name, what's your country known for," asked the page in their tweet. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to this tweet saying, "One Masala Chai please," along with the tea emoji. For the unversed, masala chai is a special tea preparation made with spices that enhance its flavours, including cardamom, ginger, tulsi etc.

Twitter users could relate to the post shared by the entrepreneur. His tweet received a lot of reactions and comments as well. Some said tea was best paired with biscuit on the side, while others argued that filter coffee was even better. A few users also said that the words, "Paytm kar dena," also were unique to our nation's identity.





Take a look at the reactions:

This is not the only time that the Paytm founder has expressed his adulation for Chai. Recently, he shared a photo showing the delicious Irani chai he enjoyed. "When one kadak Irani chai is not enough," wrote Vijay Shekhar Sharma in his tweet. Take a look:

If you are a tea-lover and can relate to Vijay Shekhar Sharma's love for masala chai, we have just what you need. These five refreshing teas can help you detox from within. They also make for the perfect way to celebrate International Tea Day on 21st May 2022.





