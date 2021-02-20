Picture Of Exhausted Domino’s Workers Went Viral; See How Internet Is Reacting

This picture from Domino's eatery went viral.

Highlights A pciture from Domino's restaurant in Texas got people's attention.

It showed two exhausted Domino's workers in the kitchen.

The internet is all sympathetic for food staff at the burger chain.

When it's raining or there's a storm outside or it's too cold to step out, we conveniently hide in our homes, but do we realise that food delivery workers have more work to at that time? People staying at home order in more food, and restaurants and food delivery companies have to remain more active. We might not have realised the plight of the food workers till now but this viral picture from a Domino's restaurant in the US went viral and made people take note.





A picture of two Domino's workers who looked tired and exhausted, is all over the internet. It was taken at a Domino's outlet in San Antonio, Texas, where winter storms have strongly impacted the weather and regular life of the people. So, people stuck inside their homes are ordering in food, much to the chagrin of the restaurants in the area, most of which are not even able to function due to the bad weather conditions.





Here's the viral Domino's picture:





Twitter user Emily Baucum shared this picture and wrote in the caption: "This Dominos in San Antonio. Working during this crisis. They had a weekend worth of food and it was gone within 4 hours. This team helped those that needed help. These are the essential workers that need recognition. They were the only pizza place open. Every pizza place was closed but Dominos stayed open to help those in need." The post has recieved 12k likes, 3.7k retweets and more than 600 comments so far.





Food delivery services had been disrupted by the icy weather conditions but some eateries like Domino's kept on working hard to send over food to people inside their cozy homes. The Twitter post received many sympathetic reactions from other users.





