Pizza has become a popular fast-food dish across the world. Several outlets experiment with the kind of toppings they have to offer, depending upon the regional and local preferences. In England, however, a pizza came with some rather unexpected toppings. Gemma Barton, a resident of Lancashire, England, was shocked to find that her Domino's pizza was topped with nuts and bolts. She took to Facebook to post pictures of the contaminated pizza and called out the pizza chain for not paying attention to safety and health. Take a look:











"Absolutely horrified by what I found in my dominos order the other night. Can't believe I ate half of this. Domino's do a quality check?! Yeah, right! A full-on NUT AND BOLT baked in the pizza," she exclaimed in the Facebook post. In the pictures, we could spot nuts and bolts in the pizza, camouflaged by the cheese. The metal parts indeed seemed dangerous and a 'serious choking hazard' as Ms Barton called it. "PLEASE PLEASE double check your pizzas before eating I'd hate if I or anyone ingested these," she wrote. She also beckoned people to share her post to generate awareness about this incident. "I'd hate if this was a more serious matter for someone else," she concluded in her post.

The nuts-and-bolts pizza from Domino's soon made its way to Twitter. Users reacted to the news, sharing their own thoughts about the bizarre and shocking incident. Take a look:

Domino's issued a statement and apologised for the incident, as stated in a report by Metro UK. "At Domino's, we take customer satisfaction and safety extremely seriously - contamination of this nature is extremely rare. As soon as we received Ms. Barton's complaint in July we apologised for the distress caused and thoroughly investigated it at a store level. We swiftly offered Ms. Barton a full refund which she accepted at the time. We have reminded our store team of the correct process to avoid any future issues of this nature," they said.





What did you think of the pizza by Domino's? Have you experienced any such incident at your local pizza chain outlet? Tell us in the comments below.