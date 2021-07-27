Tipping is a practice which has been hotly debated over the past few years. Restaurants expect patrons to tip at least 10-20% of their order value. Many eateries also include this as a service charge with every invoice. However, this amount does not go down well with customers who are eating out on a budget. They believe that tips should be optional and not a compulsory charge which restaurants can levy. This was the subject of a recent video which went viral. A pizza delivery guy was refused a monetary tip, and instead asked to take a slice of the pizza he delivered. Take a look:











The video clip has been shared across social media platforms, including YouTube where it received thousands of views. In the short clip, we could see a recording taken from the door camera. The pizza delivery guy keeps the pizza on the side, and then goes towards the doorbell. He finds a sign that reads, "No money for tip, please take a slice of pizza instead." Having no option, the delivery person resignedly opens the box to grab a pizza slice and bites into it after removing his mask.

The customer's refusal to give a monetary tip to the pizza delivery guy did not go down well with internet users. People wanted to know why the customer ordered pizza if he could not tip the delivery guy in the first place. Users revealed that most of the earnings of the delivery persons were from tips, as they worked 10-hour shifts without being paid adequately by their employers.





What did you think of the viral video? Tell us in the comments below.