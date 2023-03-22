Fast food chains across the world are doing all sorts of experiments with their menu. In a bid to attract new customers and woo audiences, they are introducing new and interesting items on their menu. Recently, McDonald's introduced chicken wings on its menu much to the delight of internet users. However, another new item on the fast food chain's menu has left people confused. Pizza Hut in Japan has launched a new bizarre pizza with coriander as a topping. The chain made the announcement on Monday and got a plethora of reactions online. Take a look at the tweet here.

Called as the 'Too Much Cilantro' pizza, Pizza Hut states that cilantro or coriander will be the main character in it and not just a side decoration. Each slice is reportedly going to be topped with at least three full stalks of cilantro. "Shrimp is topped with tomato sauce and yangnyeom sauce so that you can fully enjoy coriander with its refreshing and unique aroma. Once you eat it, you will become addicted to it, and it is a dish that can be enjoyed not only by people who like coriander, but also by people who are not fond of it," reads the description on the official website.





The idea behind the coriander pizza is to attract younger consumers and update its branding. The restaurant chain is also running a limited-edition contest as a marketing campaign around the pizza and giving away prizes including the special coriander pizza as well as coriander cultivation kits. "The moment you open the box, you'll be surprised by the fragrance. It's a non-standard amount of cilantro to which Gen Z can't help but say: 'Wow, it's like grass is growing,'" said Pizza Hut in a press release as per Insider.





