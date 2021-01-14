SEARCH
  • Coriander For Diabetes: Why And How To Include Coriander In Your Diabetes Diet (With Recipes)

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 14, 2021 18:34 IST

Highlights
  • Coriander leaves are a low glycaemic food.
  • Coriander leaves are excellent for diabetes diet.
  • Here are some coriander recipes you can try.

A healthy diet may contribute a great deal in preventing and managing some serious diseases. Diabetics can benefit a lot from a good diet. Diabetes is a metabolic condition that is caused when the body is not able to produce enough insulin to break down glucose. This leads to rising in the sugar content in the bloodstream. A diet comprising foods that may regulate high blood sugar can really help in reducing the severity of the disease. You'll find many foods in your kitchen that you must include in your diabetes diet, coriander leaves being one of them.
 

Coriander For Diabetes: Is Coriander Good For Diabetics?
 

First of all, coriander is a low glycaemic index food with the glycaemic value of 33. Glycaemic Index is a ranking of carbohydrate in foods to ascertain how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods with low GI value are digested and metabolised easily.

Coriander is also quite rich in fibre, which again gets digested gradually and also keeps you feeling full for a long time, preventing binge eating.
 

Coriander Recipes For Diabetes Diet: Here Are 5 Coriander-Based Recipes That You Can Try:
 

Healthy dishes with coriander can be safely consumed on a diabetes diet. We handpicked some recipes for you to try.

Coriander Chutney

No Indian meal is complete without a side serving of green chutney made of coriander leaves or mint leaves or both. The dish has no oil and is full of nutrients from the herb and spices. Here is a simple recipe of coriander chutney for your diabetes diet.

resized%20coriander%20chutney

Green Coriander Rice

This dish is made with brown rice, not white rice, which is considered healthier. It is packed with fibre, minerals, vitamins, and also antioxidants from mint leaves and coriander leaves. Capsicum adds some crunch and its own flavour to the rice dish. Click here for the full recipe.
Dhaniya Murgh

Chicken curry is a high-protein dish that makes for quite a delicious and healthy meal. This chicken coriander dish is made with little oil and is made creamy with curd. Click here for the full recipe.

Coriander And Avocado Dip

Set aside mayonnaise and other store-bought, unhealthy dips for your snacks. Make this healthy dip with coriander, avocado, parsley, yogurt and lemon juice. Click here for the full recipe.

Lemon And Coriander Soup

What can be better than a light, soothing bowl of soup? This healthy meal made with coriander leaves is perfect for a diabetes diet. Lemon adds a refreshing zing to the low-cal soup. Click here for the full recipe. 
lemon.and.coriander.soup
 
Include more coriander in your diet with these easy recipes.


(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

Tags:  Diabetes DietCoriander BenefitsCoriander (dhaniya
