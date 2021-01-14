Coriander For Diabetes: Why And How To Include Coriander In Your Diabetes Diet (With Recipes)

Coriander leaves are excellent for diabetes diet.

Coriander leaves are a low glycaemic food.

Here are some coriander recipes you can try.

A healthy diet may contribute a great deal in preventing and managing some serious diseases. Diabetics can benefit a lot from a good diet. Diabetes is a metabolic condition that is caused when the body is not able to produce enough insulin to break down glucose. This leads to rising in the sugar content in the bloodstream. A diet comprising foods that may regulate high blood sugar can really help in reducing the severity of the disease. You'll find many foods in your kitchen that you must include in your diabetes diet, coriander leaves being one of them.







Coriander For Diabetes: Is Coriander Good For Diabetics?



First of all, coriander is a low glycaemic index food with the glycaemic value of 33. Glycaemic Index is a ranking of carbohydrate in foods to ascertain how they affect blood glucose levels. Foods with low GI value are digested and metabolised easily.



Coriander is also quite rich in fibre, which again gets digested gradually and also keeps you feeling full for a long time, preventing binge eating.



Coriander Recipes For Diabetes Diet: Here Are 5 Coriander-Based Recipes That You Can Try:



Healthy dishes with coriander can be safely consumed on a diabetes diet. We handpicked some recipes for you to try.



Coriander Chutney



No Indian meal is complete without a side serving of green chutney made of coriander leaves or mint leaves or both. The dish has no oil and is full of nutrients from the herb and spices. Here is a simple recipe of coriander chutney for your diabetes diet.



