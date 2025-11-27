Weddings of high-profile families often spark curiosity, not just for the outfits or the venue but for the small details that make the celebration stand out. The recent wedding of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju is a perfect example. Held in Udaipur on November 23, the celebrations were spread across some of the city's most stunning locations. The main ceremony took place at the beautiful Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola. With guests flying in from around the world and the setting looking straight out of a postcard, the wedding naturally drew a lot of attention.





But interestingly, one unexpected highlight from the festivities came from the food section. Instead of only traditional dishes, guests were treated to something fun and comforting – pizza. And not just any pizza. It came from Pizzeria da Susy, the authentic pizza spot in Gurugram that has won several food awards.

The owner, Susanna Di Cosimo, who is an Italian native, flew in herself to make sure everything tasted just right. On Pizzeria da Susy Gurugram's official Instagram page, a collage showed the pizza that became a favourite at the celebration. It had mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil leaves, jalapeño slices and walnut pieces. There was also a photo of the couple, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, posing with Jennifer Lopez. Another picture showed Donald Trump Jr with Mewar royal family member Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. A snap showed Susanna Di Cosimo smiling in her apron.





“Among the pizzas chosen by the newlyweds, this beauty quickly became a favourite — and our creations delighted the palates of hundreds of guests, including distinguished names like Donald Trump Jr and the Royal Family of Udaipur,” read the text attached to the post.

Not just the pizza, Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding cake also grabbed a lot of attention. The custom cake was created by Paris-based luxury cake designer and pastry chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleu. He is known for making fancy, high-end cakes for big-name clients. Click here to read all about it.