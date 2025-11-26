Coke is a universal beverage that can be enjoyed regardless of the season. While it certainly tastes best during the hot and humid summer months, sipping a glass of this chilled drink during winter brings a surprisingly pleasant kick. Not to forget, it pairs exceptionally well with a variety of dishes. While many of us simply buy a Coke can or bottle and chug it down, fancy restaurants often take it up a notch.





Recently, food columnist Susan Jung uploaded a video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her premium Coke-drinking experience at Hong Kong's fine-dining restaurant, Wing. The clip begins with a staff member adding four ice cubes to a crystal glass and stirring them uniformly with a spoon. Next, he drains the residual water into a different cup before finally pouring Coke into the glass and serving it to the customer with a polite smile. Viewers can also spot lemon wedges on the tray. And guess what? The way the basic Coke was served made the drink taste extra delicious, admitted the food columnist.





“Wing restaurant has the most elegant Coke service. The Coke-sommelier presented the bottle to show the label, chilled the glass with ice, then poured off the residual water so it wouldn't dilute the ambrosial nectar, then elegantly opened the bottle before decanting it into a heavy crystal glass. I don't know if - like wine - the glass affects the taste of the Coke, but it was certainly delicious! This is one of the many reasons Wing was given the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award for World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025,” read the side note.

So far, the video has amassed over 2 million views. The internet was quick to react:





“Glass bottle Coke with ice and lemon is the Top Tier Coke,” lauded a user. One person called the Coke service a “Benchmark presentation.”





“This is the experience I would expect as a non-drinker,” admitted an individual.





“The stirring of the ice was completely necessary,” noted another delighted viewer.