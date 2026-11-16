Butter chicken is a popular Indian dish, usually enjoyed with naan, roti or rice. But what happens when you turn it into ice cream? The unusual idea recently went viral on social media, but chef Vineet Bhatia experimented with this combination 25 years ago. For the unversed, chef Vineet Bhatia was the first chef of Indian origin to receive a Michelin star.





In a conversation with Vir Sanghvi, the chef shared details about this unusual creation and how he served it. Instead of keeping it as a simple dessert, he paired the butter chicken ice cream with hot khichdi and mushroom papad.





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While appearing on Sanghvi's Culinary Culture podcast, Vineet Bhatia shared, “We wanted something which is a huge flavour bomb. If you look at the two flavours, you have wild mushrooms, and you have tomato; you have both strong umami flavour there. And you can't eat a lot of it. So we put it onto a tasting menu. But the combination of putting hot and cold together is very tricky.”

Vineet Bhatia explained how they prepared the dish. He said they first made khichdi using wild mushrooms, adding the water in which the mushrooms were soaked to give the rice a natural brown colour. They also cooked it with caramelised onions to give it more colour and flavour. Instead of putting the ice cream directly on the hot khichdi, Bhatia came up with another idea.





He mixed wild mushrooms with rice and dried it to make a thin, crispy papad. The papad was then placed between the hot khichdi and 'cold' ice cream so that the two do not touch directly. The chef also said they made fresh ice cream for each order using a special machine called Pacojet, which they had spent a lot of money to buy.





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Earlier this year, content creator Juliette Moreno made ice cream using butter chicken. She shared the recipe and said it was a fun way to use leftover curry.





To make it, she first put butter chicken in a bowl and added heavy cream, condensed milk and sugar. She then blended everything until the chicken pieces were completely mixed and became smooth. She then kept it in the freezer overnight, and the next day, she churned it in an ice cream maker to give it a soft and creamy texture.

The final dish looked like regular ice cream with a light orange colour. Juliette Moreno enjoyed the combination and said it tasted much better than people might expect.