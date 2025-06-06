Good company and good food — that's all you need to turn a dull day into a memorable one. Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar understand the assignment well. On Thursday, the BFFs went on a brunch. Prajkata shared a carousel of pictures and a video on Instagram offering fans sneak peeks of her outing with Mithila. The spotlight was, however, on the delicious menu. In one photo, Mithila struck a happy pose inside the restaurant. Displayed on a table in front of her was a bowl of buttery scrambled eggs served with deep-fried fritters and toasted bread. Mithila held a big glass of iced latte too to beat the summer heat. Prajakta, on the other hand, turned out to be a chai person, as there was a cup of fresh tea on her side of the table.





Oh, you thought that was it? Well, you are mistaken. Prajakta Koli and Mithila Palkar relished a full-fledged English breakfast as seen in the following image. The delectable platter comprised two bread slices, one fried egg, with the sunny side up, baked beans whipped up in a tangy-spicy sauce and a grilled tomato chunk. Juicy sausages, sliced bacon, mushrooms garnished with salad, and golden-brown fritters made it to the gastronomical list as well. Phew! In the last snap, Prajakta shared a close-up shot of her piping hot tea. The side note read, “Why can't all days begin like this?” To this, Mithila replied, “Best only.”





Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Her Favourite Food Combo For Rainy Weather - See Pic







Also Read: Neena Gupta Celebrated Her 66th Birthday With A Stunning "Phoolmati Cake"





On another page of her epicurean diaries, Prajakta Koli treated her taste buds to lip-smacking king crab flatbread. This exotic dish comes with crispy and fluffy bread, combined with appetising seafood notes. Prajakta's gourmet delight featured creamy mozzarella cheese topped with fresh herbs. In the series of photos she posted on Instagram, her reaction upon eating this seafood item was simply priceless. “It's a marriage. I am married to this king crab flatbread. Congratulations to me,” read her caption.

We are awaiting more such food updates from Prajakta Koli.