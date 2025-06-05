We love following Neena Gupta's candid life updates on Instagram. From glimpses of her wholesome morning meals to her fun posts with daughter Masaba Gupta, her updates are always wholesome and heartwarming. Neena Gupta recently celebrated her 66th birthday on June 4, 2025. Naturally, we kept an eye on her Instagram page to see how she celebrated her birthday, and as foodies, we were not disappointed. The veteran actress shared a photo of her birthday cake, and it was simply stunning.

Also Read: Got Leftover Rice? Try Neena Gupta's Yummy Tikki Recipe With Suji And Yoghurt





Fans of Neena Gupta would know that she often calls herself "Phoolmati" (roughly translates to "flower of the earth"). The actress seems to love anything floral, whether it's actual blooms or prints on clothes. Based on her recent post, we can safely say that this extends to food as well. Her birthday cake was decorated with a gorgeous circlet of colourful flowers. The top surface of the cake was whitish, allowing the petals to stand out. The word "Phoolmati" was written in the centre in icing. Tagging the pastry chef who created this masterpiece, Neena Gupta captioned the post, "Thank you, @poojadhingra, for this beautiful cake for my birthday...Phoolmati cake." It is worth noting that Chef Pooja Dhingra had also curated the themed food menu for Masaba Gupta's baby shower last year.







Also Read: New Mom Masaba Gupta Reveals The Only Way She Is 'Ever Eating Poha Again'





This is not the only cake Neena Gupta enjoyed on her birthday. On the same day, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Metro In Dino, the veteran actress had another special cake. Paparazzi sang for her as she cut into the sweet treat while standing next to her co-stars. Anupam Kher was seen giving her a small piece of cake.











Wishing Neena Gupta a belated happy birthday! We can't wait for her future foodie updates.