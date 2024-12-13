Preity Zinta, being a self-declared foodie, often shares sneak peeks of her culinary celebrations on Instagram. Her latest post is dedicated to a memorable food moment she had while shooting for the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai. Along with Preity's bubbly nature and her sweet, infectious smile, you're probably wondering what accompanied her during the film's shoot? Good food, of course! She looked back at the time while filming the song 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and shared a photo taken after the shoot.

However, the actress was kept hungry due to the hectic shoot schedule. She wrote, "I still remember the moment this photo was taken. We were shooting the song 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hai' in Sydney. Like all shoots, we had to hurry and complete it within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on finishing the shoot as soon as possible." She added what she could only think of at that moment, "Of course, I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think of was food!" Take a look:

Even after the shoot, Preity Zinta was "asked to do a few stills/photos," but she was starving without breakfast, like all of us. She questioned, "Can we do this later?" and was soon instructed, "Just look at the camera and think of a yummy chocolate croissant.... And that's exactly what I did when this photo was taken." Well, Preity, we completely agree with you here! She concludes by saying, "This photo always reminds me to enjoy and appreciate the little things that bring us so much joy."

Preity keeps diving into scrumptious food journeys and never misses a chance to make her fans a part of it. Earlier, she revealed "the best things in her life" by posting a heartfelt post on Instagram. It featured Preity's mother and her three-year-old son, Jai, busy making rotis together. The moment was filled with absolute joy and warmth of love. The little boy holding a belan (rolling pin) in his tiny hand looked focused while his grandmother showed him a perfectly round chapatti. "The best things in life are free," Preity wrote in the caption. Click here to read more.

We are already immersed in nostalgia while going through Preity's foodie post from Dil Chahta Hai.