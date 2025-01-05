Preity Zinta is kicking off 2025 on a happy note with a dreamy vacation in Uruguay alongside her husband, Gene Goodenough. Sharing glimpses of her travel adventures, the actress treated fans to a series of snaps and videos from her trip. Among the uploads, her foodie posts stood out, offering a slice of her healthy yet indulgent dining choices. One image showcased a vibrant salad packed with kale, lettuce, onions, nuts and feta cheese. Another picture featured a delectable black truffle and cheese risotto, sure to make any foodie crave the Italian delicacy. In her caption, Preity added hearts and an evil eye emojis.





Last month, Preity Zinta talked about a delightful food moment she experienced during the filming of the iconic movie Dil Chahta Hai. Known for her bubbly nature and infectious smile, Preity revealed that good food had been an integral part of her memories from the shoot. Reflecting on the filming of the song Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hai, sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, she shared a photo captured after the shoot on Instagram.





The actress confessed that the hectic schedule had left her hungry. She wrote, "I still remember the moment this photo was taken. We were shooting the song 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hai' in Sydney. Like all shoots, we had to hurry and complete it within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on finishing the shoot as soon as possible." Preity Zinta humorously added, "Of course, I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think of was food!" Read the full story here.





Before that, Preity Zinta shared a post, featuring her mother and her three-year-old son, Jai, making rotis together. In the adorable picture, little Jai is seen holding a belan (rolling pin) with utmost focus, while his grandmother proudly holds up a perfectly round roti. The photo radiated warmth and love. Click here for the full story.





Do you also love Preity Zinta's foodie posts?