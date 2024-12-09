One of life's simplest and most comforting pleasures is enjoying a meal made at home. On a relaxing Sunday, there's nothing better than being surrounded by family, and sharing the warmth of homemade food – and no one knows that better than Preity Zinta. The actress recently shared a super sweet moment on Instagram that perfectly captures the joy of family and home-cooked food. In the picture, Preity's mother and her three-year-old son, Jai, are busy making rotis together. Little Jai, has a belan (rolling pin) gripped in his tiny hand, looking focused while his grandmother, Nani Ma, holds up a perfectly round roti. We can almost feel the warmth and love from the photo.





“The best things in life are free,” Preity wrote as the caption, and we couldn't agree more. “Like the joy of eating this Roti made by Nani Ma and our youngest chef Jai Happy Sunday everyone!” she wrote. Her words really hit home. It is those little moments – the family chatter, the laughter, and the homemade food – that make life so special. Take a look here:

A few months ago, Preity Zinta shared a delightful experience from her trip to Paris. Invited to dinner by her "French brother," she posted a picture of the intimate setting, which included two bottles of fine wine, crackers, and glasses of wine, all placed on a beautifully decorated dinner table. The meal had a variety of items like strawberry puree, olives, and exotic fruits, complemented by floral decorations. Old Hindi music played during the dinner, she said, including the iconic 1967 song "Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni," making the evening even more memorable. Read the full story here.





