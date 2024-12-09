Bhumi Pednekar's culinary explorations have always been a treat for her fans. From hectic shoots to relaxing getaways, one thing that consistently accompanies her is her passion for gastronomic adventures. So, what's in her recent food diary? On Instagram, Bhumi shared a series of photos capturing her food journeys from the first week of December. The post began with the actress enjoying a chat session with producer Rhea Kapoor, with a glass of wine casually placed on the corner table. In one of the carousel slides, Bhumi was seen having a great time at AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert with her close friend Orry. However, what caught our attention were the empty glasses, which appeared to be filled with soft drinks, adding a touch of intrigue to the post. Take a look:

Later in the post, Bhumi Pednekar was seen indulging in everyone's favourite Indian snack - pani puri. In the video she shared, the actress poured pudina water from a jug into puris and quickly savoured them with joy. Another jug, apparently containing imli paani, and a plate full of puris followed. Bhumi's "Decembering" moment also showcased her love for a wholesome South Indian thali. She shared a picture of herself seated at a restaurant, eagerly preparing to dive into her meal served on a banana leaf. The plate featured a mound of rice topped with a generous dollop of ghee, vegetable curry, two types of chutney, and sambar, all of which looked absolutely delicious.

A couple of days earlier, Bhumi Pednekar also delighted her taste buds with Bengali cuisine. During her trip to Kolkata, the actress treated herself to a lavish Bengali thali at ITC Royal Bengal. Her plate featured steamed rice and puffed luchis (Bengali-style puris), along with traditional accompaniments like shukto, begun bharta, and dal. The delicious thali also included a sweet and tangy chutney, as well as desserts like rasgulla, sandesh, and mishti doi (sweet curd), making the spread truly irresistible. Bhumi captioned her post, "New city, new thali." Read on to know more.

Bhumi's foodie moments are quite mouth-watering. We can't wait to see more such foodie posts from her.