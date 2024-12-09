First, let us take a moment and wish Sharmila Tagore a very happy belated birthday. The cinema icon turned 80 on Sunday, December 8. On the special day, Sara Ali Khan dropped glimpses of the beautiful family affair at a restaurant to mark Sharmila's 80th birthday in Goa. In the following snaps, the family was found gathered around a large table, enjoying each other's company. Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their kids Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were also present. Although we didn't get a full glimpse of the meals, the nearly empty plate in one of the pictures spoke volumes about how delicious the food was.

Watch Sara Ali Khan's post below:

Next, a clip showed Sharmila Tagore surrounded by her loved ones, all set to cut a delicious chocolate cake with blueberries, strawberries, and cashews as toppings. The video unfolded a sweet moment when Inaaya handed her nani a knife. The family then sang the birthday song as Sharmila Tagore cut her birthday cake. "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan. Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan," Sara wrote in the caption of her post, capturing the essence of the celebration.

Soha Ali Khan shared a lovely photo of her mother cutting another mouth-watering cake. The doting grandmother was spotted sitting on a couch with her grandkids — Taimur, Jehangir and Innaya. The delicious butterscotch cake was topped with whipped cream, blueberries and strawberries and on the sides, a layer of choco chips added an excellent flavour to every slice. Soha captioned it, “The cake that mattered!! #happybirthday Badiamma.” Moreover, Jeh and Inanya could not stop gazing at the sweet delight which revealed its irresistible taste.

Watch Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post below:

Soha Ali Khan also posted a couple of pictures from the fam-jam lunch on Instagram. From Sharmila Tagore smiling ear-to-ear to showing her birthday card, her birthday was all things amazing. Soha's caption read, "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts."

Sharmila Tagore's cakellicious 80th birthday was indeed filled with love, laughter and everything delicious. What do you think?