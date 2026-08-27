A thoughtful home-cooked meal can sometimes feel like the warmest hug, especially when you are far from home and not feeling your best. Preity Zinta took to social media to share one such heartwarming moment from Paris, where a neighbour's simple act of kindness left her deeply touched.

The actor revealed that she had been down with a fever and was feeling quite unwell. When a friend mentioned her condition to a neighbour, Preity received a thoughtfully curated lunchbox packed with homemade meals from the neighbour.

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Sharing a video on Instagram, Preity unpacked the lunchbox, and her face lit up with joy as she opened the tiffin boxes one by one.

The first dish that the actress received was Aloo Gobi; following that, she got two boxes of her favourite kadi and some white rice garnished with beresta and herbs.

"Thank you, Inderjeet Ji, I love it...I love you." Preity gave a special shout-out to the neighbour, clarifying that Inderjeet Ji is “not a boy; she is a girl." She further added, “This is so sweet; I appreciate it. Jab aap bimar hote ho (when you are sick), you only want your comfort food. And my comfort food is kadi chawal. I absolutely love it, thank you so much.”

Sharing the video, Preity wrote in the caption, “A big shout-out to the sweetest & kindest family that lives in Paris. I was down with a fever & not feeling great at all. My friend mentioned that to her neighbour & wow! She sent me my favourite Kadi Chawal to brighten me up."

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The actress continued, “This little act of kindness & warmth not only brightened my day but will stay with me forever. Here's to Inderjeet & @mummasbakehouseparis for her yummy cooking. Thank you for your sweetness & your big heart. There is a reason we say Punjabi hospitality is the best. If you are in Paris, check out the goodies, folks, & thank me later. Ting!"

For Preity, the surprise lunchbox was more than just a meal. It was a little piece of home and comfort that arrived right when she needed it most.