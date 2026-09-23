The frozen packet of loose green peas that you get from the market to prepare the most delicious dishes goes through a long preservation process before it's served to you.





A content creator has taken his viewers on a tour inside a frozen matar factory, where fresh peas go through several steps before being packed.





The Instagram video shows trucks bringing huge amounts of fresh green peas to the factory. The peas are put into special machines to remove them from pods. Once they are separated, they are cleaned using water baths air blowers.

This helps remove dirt, dust, leaves and other unwanted particles. The peas then move into a conveyor belt, where workers check them by hand. Yellow, damaged or poor quality peas are removed during this step.





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The good peas are sent for packing. Workers put the right amount of peas into bags, which are then sealed properly. The packed peas are then moved to cold storage, where they are kept frozen until they are sent to supermarkets and other stores.

Ms Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, told Only My Health that frozen peas can be a healthy food choice. Since they are usually picked when fresh and frozen later, they can retain many of their nutrients.





Frozen peas contain fibre, provide vitamin C and vitamin K, and contain some plant based protein. Peas are also low in fat and calories, so they can fit into meals for people who are on a diet. Another benefit is that they are easy to store and cook.





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Because the peas go through only a few steps, they keep much of their natural nutrients, taste and texture. This makes them different from highly processed foods such as chips and some ready to eat meals. She also pointed out that it is better to check the packet for added salt, sugar or preservatives. If these are not added, frozen peas can remain a healthy and easy food choice.