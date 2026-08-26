Going to temples and savouring their traditional prasad offerings has been a part of our lives since childhood. Some things are simply timeless, and no matter where we go, we often have a fair idea of what to expect as prasad at different temples. It could be fruits, dry fruits or a variety of Indian sweet treats such as laddoos, makhan mishri, palpayasam, panchamrit and more.





But have you ever imagined being served chocolate as prasad? Recently, content creator Reha Adani shared a video on Instagram of her visit to the Thekkan Palani Balasubramania Temple in Thalavady, Alappuzha, Kerala, where Munch chocolates are offered to Lord Murugan and later distributed to devotees as prasad.





In the caption, she wrote, “This looks like any other temple, until you enter and get Munch as the Prasad.”

In her video, she not only showed viewers a glimpse of it but also shared the story associated with how this unique practice is believed to have begun.





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The creator is seen in traditional attire. She mentioned, “This temple in Kerala literally gives you Munch as prasad. So, the backstory is super cute!”





The video showed different clips from the temple put together.





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She narrated, “An ill child once offered Munch to Lord Murugan here, and he even got cured. (Toh tabse log yaha par Bhagwan ko Munch chadhaate hai, unhe badle mein prasad mein bhi Munch hi milta hai. Aur sab inhe Munch Murugan bulaate hai) Since then, devotees have been offering Munch to the deity here, and in return, they receive Munch as prasadam. Everyone lovingly refers to him as “Munch Murugan.”. Cute na?”

The post received different reactions from people.





A comment read, “I visited this temple; so beautiful and yeah, the Munch was extra crunchy, don't know why.”





Someone mentioned, “I visit here every week. I live near the temple.”





“That's so cute,” a user expressed.





Another user commented, “How can a Munch fan express the feeling of receiving Munch as prasad.”





Eager to explore the place, a user wrote, “Bhai location dedo mereko bhi jaaanaa hai (Please give me the location, I also want to go and explore)





Would you like to visit this temple?