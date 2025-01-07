A recent report by Crisil has revealed that the cost of home-cooked meals in India saw a significant increase in December, primarily driven by rising prices of essential kitchen staples. The report's findings are based on the "roti, rice, rate" index, which tracks the common man's expenditure on food. The data shows that the average cost of preparing a vegetarian thali increased by 6% year-on-year to Rs 31.6 per plate in December, although it decreased from Rs 32.7 in November. In contrast, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali rose by 12% year-on-year and 3% month-on-month to Rs 63.3.

The report attributes the price surge to a 24% increase in tomato prices, which reached Rs 47 per kg in December, and a 50% jump in potato prices to Rs 36 per kg. Additionally, a 16% year-on-year increase in vegetable oil costs, largely due to import duty hikes, further contributed to the rise in food expenses. However, a decline in LPG fuel rates by 11% year-on-year helped mitigate the impact of higher costs. The report also noted that a 20% increase in broiler prices was the primary driver of the rise in non-vegetarian thali costs.

On a month-on-month basis, the report found that a 12% decline in tomato prices, coupled with a 12% drop in onion prices and a 2% decrease in potato prices, led to a 3% reduction in the cost of a vegetarian thali between November and December. However, a surge in broiler prices by 11% due to cold weather, festive demand, and elevated feed costs resulted in a 3% increase in non-vegetarian thali costs.

In conclusion, the report highlights the challenges faced by Indian households in managing their food expenses amidst rising prices of essential ingredients. As the prices of staples continue to fluctuate, it remains to be seen how households will adapt to these changes.

Advertisement