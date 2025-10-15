Priyanka Chopra, an avid food lover, never fails to tantalise our taste buds with her mouthwatering posts. From colourful food spreads to decadent desserts, the actress has a knack for making us crave more. In her recent Instagram Story, the actress teased her followers with a snapshot of herself posing with a packet of Uncle Chipps. Launched in 1992, Uncle Chipps is an Indian brand of potato chips known for its simple yet spicy and flavourful products.

Priyanka, who now resides in the US, seldom gets the chance to enjoy the snack. So, when the actress finally got her hands on it, she expressed her love for Uncle Chipps on social media. Priyanka quoted the brand's tagline in the caption and wrote, "Bole mere lips..I love @unclechipps_india."





Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story below:

Last month, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her husband Nick Jonas's birthday at Acquafarina, a modern Italian restaurant in Vancouver. The actress shared a string of pictures from the birthday dinner on Instagram. The images featured the couple seated at a table in the restaurant, with the eatery's famed photo wall forming the backdrop of their loved-up pose. They were seen enjoying a decadent tiramisu torte along with what appeared to be glasses of red wine.

The caption read, "As we celebrate you today, my love, I'm reminiscing about each of the wonderful September 16ths I've been so lucky to spend with you over the years. So grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you every day. Here's to 2025-2018!" Take a look:

Before this, Priyanka Chopra took a trip to the Pride Lands - Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa - where she relished some local food from the region. The actress shared a close-up glimpse of her platter on Instagram. It featured a type of stiff white-coloured porridge accompanied by a dollop of green vegetables and a scrumptious piece of sauteed meat. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Ugaliiiiiiii love," followed by a red heart to show her immense love for the dish. Read the full story here.

Priyanka Chopra's foodie delights are simply too good to go unnoticed. Her passion for food always leaves us craving more!