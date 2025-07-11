When it comes to food, Priyanka Chopra knows what she wants, and she doesn't mind stirring up a little spice along the way. In an Instagram reel shared by a Toronto-based Indian content creator, the global actor and producer was put on the spot in a desi vs global food face-off. With dishes ranging from samosas to empanadas, and enchiladas to chicken tikka masala, Priyanka was game for the challenge. But one question stole the spotlight.





“Vada pav or hot dog?” she was asked. Without skipping a beat, Priyanka grinned and said, “This would be a hot dog. I love a vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness.”





That one reply shocked the content creator, and likely surprised a few desi food loyalists too. After all, who would've thought an Indian-origin global icon would pick a hot dog over Mumbai's beloved vada pav? But Priyanka's palate, much like her passport, knows no borders.

Asked to pick between samosas or empanadas, she hesitated. “Depends on the mood,” she said. “I love both.” And when faced with the choice between enchiladas or chicken tikka masala, she couldn't choose. “That's tough. They're both really good…both,” she said, reaffirming her equal love for global and Indian fare.





Still, it was her answer on the vada pav vs hot dog debate that crowned the classic American treat as her ultimate food indulgence.





The video has gained traction on Instagram, drawing attention to Priyanka Chopra's unexpected choice and her global food preferences.





Watch the video here:

Priyanka herself shared the clip on her Instagram Stories with a cheeky clapback, “WOW BRO! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. It's not that serious.” She even added a laughing emoji for good measure.





At its heart, this wasn't just a fun food reel. It was a reminder that food is personal, cultural, nostalgic and sometimes, it's just about what hits the spot. Priyanka Chopra's choices reflect her global journey, blending street food and comfort meals from every corner of the world. From the crunch of vada pavs to the sizzling snap of a hot dog, she's got room on her plate for it all.