Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas's Favourite Indian Food And Meal She Misses The Most 

It's just natural to love the food you grow up eating. We may have the occasional craving for a cheesy pizza or a meaty burger, but our regular homemade food will always stay close to your heart no matter where we are. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas, it is just the same. Now she is married and settled in Los Angeles, the USA, with singer husband Nick Jonas, but a part of her heart is still in her homeland. If you ever see her interviews, you'll notice how fondly she talks about Indian culture, Indian movies and, of course, Indian food.





In a recent interview with IMBD, where Priyanka Chopra answered fans' questions, she revealed her favourite Indian meal and how she missed it in LA. In response to one of the questions, Priyanka said, "Well, my favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, you know the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously." Don't we all agree with her? Nothing beats a humble plate of dal roti sabzi that we are used to eating every other day at home.





Watch the full interview here:





Another question asked about husband Nick Jonas's favourite Indian food too, to which Priyanka replied, "I think Nick's favourite Indian food is any kind of paneer". Well, paneer is our favorite vegetarian food too. Paneer in any form spells magic and we are only glad that Nick Jonas liked it too.





Recently, we spotted Priyanka in an online show doling out suggestions for best Indian foods that everyone must try. Her recommendations list included biryani, kebab and chaat.





Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in London, busy shooting for her next film 'Text For You'. She is also quite occupied doing promotions for her last released film 'The White Tiger', which is streaming on an OTT platform.







