Priyanka Chopra often gives us glimpses into her foodie side. From her love for snacks to enjoying Indian food abroad, her foodie updates are relatable and entertaining. She sometimes shows us the treats her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoys too. Recently, Priyanka Chopra posted about her little one helping out in the kitchen. In the photo, we can see young Malti holding a rolling pin on top of a piece of dough. The surface around her is dusted with flour, to ensure the dough doesn't stick.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Relished This Unique Indian-Italian Fusion





The picture was shared as part of an Instagram carousel post that Priyanka simply captioned, "Lately". Apart from some photos related to her work on an upcoming movie, the star also gave us a sneak peek into a special meal preparation. She shared a small clip showing bhindi (okra) and roti being made. "My mom rations the bhindi," Priyanka explains. Showing a portion of chopped bhindi, she says "So this is how much we are making today. Do you think that will be enough, Mom?" Her mother replies that she is sure. "Let's see you finish it," she adds. Priyanka declares that she will.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Relished This Desi Meal After A Long Day's Shoot, Courtesy Her Mother





Next, Priyanka focuses the camera on Anjula Acharia (her manager), who is kneading dough. She asks her what she is doing. She explains that she is making atta (dough), which will become phulke/ rotis. On hearing this, Priyanka excitedly says "Yaay." Anjula declares, "It's a family affair." And what is Priyanka doing? Someone replies that she is "supervising". She says that she is "being pretty." On hearing this, the group bursts out laughing.

In the caption for this video, she wrote, "Coming back home after a really hard day at work, to a home-cooked meal by my mom, and on this instant, my girl, Anjula and my team was such a blessing and exactly what I need to recuperate and go and do it again tomorrow." Take a look at the complete carousel post below:











We cannot wait to see what is Priyanka Chopra's next foodie update!

Also Read: Little Boy Confesses His Love For 'Bhindi' In Viral Video, Priyanka Chopra Reacts