Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, like his father, actor Anil Kapoor, is a fitness enthusiast. And these days, he seems to be putting in extra effort to be in shape. On Sunday, Harshvardhan shared a photograph of protein pancakes and eggs on Instagram Stories. The Mirzya actor captioned the picture, "Protein pancakes and eggs to break a 15-hour fast. Hope I get to the desired leanness soon." According to fitness experts, protein-rich diets help in weight loss and building muscles.

Last time, Harshvardhan had shared a picture of himself with an ice-cream cone in his hand. In the snap, he can be seen relishing the delightful dessert by licking it with his finger. In the caption, the actor wrote, "When I get back to the city after wrapping this film I'm hitting up the ice cream parlour and rocking pastel colours for sure...What a vibe."

Well, Harshvardhan is not the only Kapoor who loves to eat. We have his sister, producer Rhea Kapoor for you who regularly shares pictures on her Instagram handle. A while back, Rhea posted photos of buttermilk fried chicken burgers with potato buns, smokey chipotle mayo and spicy zesty slaw and said: "Burger therapy is real". The delicacies which she prepares goes under the hashtag "rheamade."

Harshvardhan was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwani's AK vs AK, starring his father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. While Anil Kapoor was the protagonist, Harshvardhan had a cameo in the film.

The 30-year-old actor has a couple of films lined up, including the much-awaited Abhinav Bindra biopic. The film, based on the life of the legendary sportsperson, will see Harshvardhan share the screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in a full-fledged Bollywood film for the first time.





