Do you sip on green tea after a cheat meal just to not feel guilty? Well, turns out actor-model Sonam Bajwa does that too. Sonam shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she confessed that she majorly cheated on her diet. The 28-year-old said, "This is me after eating everything that I am not supposed to eat on my diet." She added, "I made myself a green tea and I feel absolutely healthy," breaking into a chuckle. With the video, she wrote, "Who else can relate?"

Sonam had earlier shared a photo of some sumptuous looking hummus and pita bread.

Sonam will be seen next in film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The wrap-up party of the film featured quite the feast if you go by the pictures shared by Sonam and the cast of the film.

In a photo uploaded by the actor, cast members, including Diljit and Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, are standing behind a table filled with yummy looking chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. They also celebrated the occasion with a special double-layered cake which had the movie poster made on it.

That's not all. According to Diljit's pictures, the team marked the end of the shoot by digging into chaat and chicken dishes. You can also spot Sonam and Diljit tucking into some golgappas. Sonam even signals to the camera that it tastes superb.

Honsla Rakh is Diljit's maiden venture as a producer. The film is expected to hit the theatres by the end of this year.