Diljit Dosanjh has carved a niche in both Bollywood and Punjabi film industry with his acting and singing prowess. Besides delivering back-to-back hits in Punjabi movies, he has also starred in Bollywood movies like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Good Newwz' that made huge numbers at the Box Office. Diljit is one of the most popular celebrities on social media too. If you follow him on Twitter and Instagram, you will see the star sharing his thoughts every now and then. Diljit, who enjoys 11.2 million followers on Instagram, also gives sneak peeks into his personal life through the photo-sharing app.

Recently, he shared some glimpses of the wrap up party of his upcoming movie 'Honsla Rakh' and it seemed to be quite lavish affair. According to the pictures and stories, shared by Diljit, the party was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film who enjoyed cakes, chaats, golgappa, roasted chicken and beverages. Let's take a look at the post and stories:

Also Read: Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Chicken And More: Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys A Lavish Punjabi Meal In Canada

In the picture, we could also see a double-layered cake with the movie poster and a clapperboard made on it. Besides, there were yummy chocolate and vanilla cupcakes by the side.

The movie 'Honsla Rakh', which is shot in Canada, also stars popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss famed Shehnaaz Gill. It also marks Diljit's debut as a producer. The film is scheduled to hit the screens by the end of 2021.